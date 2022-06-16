Letters to the Editor: How to get protection from gun violence: Be a Supreme Court justice

To the editor: I’m having a hard time getting my mind around the concepts of time and ethics.

A bill to provide additional protection for Supreme Court justices and their families passed in a month, given a renewed push after a man who said he intended to kill Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh was arrested outside his home on June 8.

How many years is the process for effective protection for everyday adults and children taking? Guess I’m not one of the special people, and violence is not really an issue for me, my children, my parents, my friends and others.

Deborah Regan, Palos Verdes Peninsula

To the editor: Great story on the chilling plot to assassinate Kavanaugh. But in light of the suspect’s method of figuring out where Kavanaugh lived — comparing press photos of the home to Google Maps’ satellite view — I found it alarming that you chose to run a photo of the front of Kavanaugh’s house.

I am not a fan of the man, but I certainly don’t want him assassinated. Please think these things through. The media have a role in all of this.

Diane Scholfield, Vista

To the editor: Sometimes, The Times’ left-leaning bias is manifested in not what is actually written, but what is omitted.

In reporting on the plot to harm Kavanaugh, The Times neglected to mention the threatening rhetoric by Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) toward Justices Kavanaugh and Neil M. Gorsuch: “You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

Martin Marks, Oceanside