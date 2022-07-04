Letters to the Editor: Liz Cheney and Cassidy Hutchinson — heroes our country needs right now

To the editor: America has been blessed with heroes being in the right place at the right time. (“Liz Cheney’s principles were showing at the Reagan library. So were her politics,” Opinion, July 1)

Today, that hero is Rep. Liz Cheney, a conservative Republican from Wyoming who is carrying the torch to save our democracy. With the House Jan. 6 committee, she is interviewing witnesses who have knowledge of unlawful activity in the White House during the attempted coup. She has revealed information to the American people on just how close we came to losing our freedoms.

Cheney is making the supreme sacrifice, putting her congressional career and status as a party leader on the line. It’s not about her party affiliation; it’s about love of country, love of democracy and demonstrating what it means to love being an American.

Donald Peppars, Pomona

To the editor: Columnist Nicholas Goldberg was not the only non-Republican in attendance when Cheney spoke at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. My wife and I encountered at least two other Democrats in attendance.

Goldberg’s report on the meeting is highly accurate, including mentioning the silly and sophomoric shouts of the demonstrators outside the library.

One of the most memorable comments that Cheney made in her talk was relating a comment made to her by a Democratic member of Congress: “I can hardly wait until this is over so that I can start disagreeing with you again.”

Richard Seligman, Simi Valley

To the editor: The price to be paid by former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson for providing testimony under oath will undoubtedly be significant. Having your character, sense of duty to country and integrity openly disparaged by former President Trump and his loyal followers cannot be discounted as simply the price one pays for not staying silent.

In comparison, Hutchinson’s former boss, ex-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, suffers no such scrutiny while leaving his subordinate fully exposed to whatever attacks come her way due to his continued silence and refusal to testify. It does bring new meaning to the often cited directive “lead by example.”

Granted, no one is suggesting that trying to find a conscience while missing a spine is easy.

Ted Rosenblatt, Pacific Palisades