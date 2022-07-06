Letters to the Editor: A reckless overreaction to the Supreme Court’s rulings

To the editor: It’s obvious that the letter writers objecting to the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decisions have never read the Constitution or just don’t think it’s important when addressing an issue that they favor. Perhaps they were asleep in school when the founding of our country was the topic of discussion.

They also don’t seem to realize that if they stack the Supreme Court, when Republicans regain power (they will some day, or the country will be a one-party-rule country), the Republicans will re-stack the court. This could go on ad infinitum until there are hundreds of justices.

The letter writers would then probably try and make court stacking illegal after they have stacked the court. Is this really the kind of country we want?

Orrin Turbow, Oxnard

..

To the editor: Unfortunately, I agree with the letters editor’s introduction that there is a darkness settling over our country. It’s disturbing that the Supreme Court is adding to our despair. It feels like the minority is ruling this country.

Advertisement

In just 10 days at the end of June, the court made several very questionable decisions.

The wall between church and state has been weakened. In many states, a woman is not allowed to exert full control over her own body, but she can carry a highly deadly weapon with her wherever she wants to go. The federal government will have a harder time enforcing limits on greenhouse gas pollution from power plants. That could mean not taking necessary action to mitigate the worst of the climate emergency.

Our trust in any institution (government, educational, media, judicial and even democracy itself) has been eroded, and the court’s recent partisan decisions have further forced this tragic divide in our nation.

Melissa Waters, Laguna Niguel