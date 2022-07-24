Letters to the Editor: Sorry UCLA fans, no more trips to Berkeley for football games

To the editor: When deciding to leave the Pac 12 conference for the Big Ten, did UCLA administrators consider the impact on their student fans?

When I was a student at UCLA, I traveled to Stanford and Berkeley to sit in the stands and root for our football team. I was away for just a weekend. I needed a hotel room for only one night.

How many students will be able to take the time to travel to the Midwest? How many will be able to afford the trip?

Once again, athletics is the tail wagging the dog. Perhaps a better solution to the budget deficit in UCLA’s athletic program would be to eliminate it. Then more student slots will be available to non-athletes.

David E. Ross, Oak Park

Advertisement

..

To the editor: One would think with all the crime and homelessness in California, those would be the priorities for Gov. Gavin Newsom. But now, he his inserting himself into the controversy over UCLA moving to the Big Ten.

The state would be much better served if Newsom stayed focused on crime and homelessness.

Neil Snow, Manhattan Beach