Letters to the Editor: Did Project Roomkey really just end without a permanent housing plan?

To the editor: While I greatly appreciate The Times’ coverage of homelessness issues, the real headline for the Column One piece “Homeless and hoarding” is something entirely different: Project Roomkey — a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a voucher program that funded Mario Blanco’s stay indoors — ended.

And he ended up living on the streets again! This is clearly not a satisfactory outcome for any program purportedly addressing homelessness.

Whenever government provides funding for temporary programs to house people experiencing homelessness with no ongoing funding and pathways to keep people permanently housed, we are failing our entire community. And we are not solving the complex problems that have created so much suffering in our midst.

Laura Kaiser, Los Angeles