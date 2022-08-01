Letters to the Editor: Nothing about that naked JLo ad in the L.A. Times was OK

To the editor: While I appreciate that columnist Robin Abcarian can put a positive spin on an ad appearing in The Times showing an overexposed Jennifer Lopez, I have a different take.

I thought I had seen almost everything there was to see of Lopez at her Las Vegas show, but lo and behold I was unwittingly treated to even more thanks to The Times’ need for ad revenue. The newspaper that day felt more like Playboy than the front section of The Times. I was glad my granddaughters weren’t visiting.

I’m embarrassed to admit I browsed Lopez’s website out of curiosity. There I discovered that, for a mere $65, I could purchase her “targeted booty balm” or, better yet, subscribe for delivery every 60 days.

Pricey? Not if you consider it purportedly works on stretch marks.

Alas, now in my 70s, I’ve decided to be at peace with my flab and refrain from contributing further to Lopez’s bottom line.

Advertisement

If this letter seems a bit crass, consider what you’re putting in your paper.

Jan Judah, Torrance

..

To the editor: It’s not hope I get from seeing a woman of color displaying her naked body to hawk her cosmetic line. It’s anger.

How is this OK? Way to show boys and men that it’s completely normal to have open access to a woman’s body. Every woman I know who has been touched, groped or assaulted wonders when the shock wears off where some guy gets the idea that it’s OK to do that.

No, JLo is not a role model. She’s a shill using sexual exploitation.

Suvan Geer, Santa Anita

..

To the editor: Abcarian forgets to include airbrushing in her list of “excellent genetics, a punishing workout schedule and access to top-notch cosmetic alteration.”

No woman of 53 is ever going to actually look like that without a lot of touching up of the photo.

Lopez’s accomplishments are great, as I’m sure her fortune is. Why the need to dupe women into buying expensive cream that can never come close to making them look like that?

Barbara Holmes, Los Angeles