Letters to the Editor: America’s gun obsession gives Trump followers too much power

To the editor: Is anyone surprised that some folks on the right are openly threatening violence, in response to the FBI search of the former president’s residence at Mar-a-Lago in Florida? (“Ohio gunman appeared to threaten FBI after search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home,” Aug. 12)

We don’t yet know everything that the FBI found, but this seems to have been a reasonable and justifiable search. If there is reason to suspect that a crime may have been committed, then the FBI should investigate — as it did with Hillary Clinton in 2016.

The difference now is that the offended parties are armed. Heavily armed. And that is the elephant in the room.

This is the monster that we have created, by gradually accepting the presence of so many weapons in society. The people who have them know they can plausibly threaten everybody else.

I’ve got a bad feeling that there are quite a few people around who wouldn’t hesitate very long to shoot me. They are saying it, and I believe it.

Murray Nies, Coronado

To the editor: When it comes to finding alternative means to stay in the headlines and keep his rabid followers hot under the collar, you have to hand it to former President Trump.

How did he ever come up with the brilliant idea that subjecting himself to an Espionage Act investigation would fire up the base so effectively?

William French, Los Angeles