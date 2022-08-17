Letters to the Editor: Why history will reward Biden for his handling of Afghanistan

To the editor: Long before the fall of Kabul, polls showed Americans overwhelmingly wanted U.S. troops out of Afghanistan. We could have stayed there forever in stalemate, sacrificing blood and treasure — but any notion that withdrawal would be neat and tidy was pure delusion. (“Kabul’s fall was a debacle, but long-term impact hasn’t been as catastrophic as feared,” column, Aug. 14)

The final straw was the realization that the Afghan government’s security forces would not defend themselves, with many throwing down their arms. Why keep U.S. personnel in harm’s way indefinitely when Afghan forces won’t fight hard enough for their country?

I feel badly for Afghan women, but President Biden did the right thing proceeding with withdrawal one year ago, and I believe history will reward him.

Mark McIntyre, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Seeing the headline and before even reading Doyle McManus’ column, my immediate reaction was, “Well, it certainly has been for the women and girls of Afghanistan.” Under the Taliban, it is exactly as they had feared.

Advertisement

I find this column to be cavalier, as though the female population of Afghanistan is of little account. Women are mentioned only as an afterthought. The tone of the entire article is positive in relation to Biden and dismisses the aftermath of the pullout of American forces as “local,” and therefore of little consequence.

It is no surprise to me that the article was written by a man.

Barbara Luther, Orange

..

To the editor: One year after the Afghanistan withdrawal, House Republicans have issued a report demonizing the Biden administration for its handling of the pullout. What is seldom mentioned in the discussion is the fact that the Trump administration initiated the terms of the withdrawal.

Also, one reason for the chaos was that the president of Afghanistan deserted the country at that crucial time. No one could have anticipated that there would be no Afghan government in charge of the aftermath.

A thorough review is important, but all aspects of the issue need to be addressed.

Debbie Cassettari, Chino Hills