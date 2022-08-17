Letters to the Editor: Liz Cheney, come to California. Plenty of us here would vote for you

To the editor: What a sad day for Wyoming. I can’t fathom a rationale for rejecting someone of honor and character like Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) in favor of a Trump sycophant.

Is it fear of losing white privilege? Paranoia? Whatever the reason, Wyoming has made a huge mistake.

Rep. Cheney, move to California. I, a lifelong Democrat, would vote for you in a heartbeat.

Jerrold Coleman, Santa Clarita

..

To the editor: The late former House Speaker Tip O’Neill, a Massachusetts Democrat, routinely remarked that “all politics is local.”

Yet at a time when our nation faces so many domestic problems — including rampant inflation, calls for civil war, crime, climate change and energy and food insecurity — Cheney and other politicians decided to squander their time trying to destroy former President Trump, which has only further polarized us.

Leaders should heed the warning from Cheney’s defeat in the Wyoming primary: Americans care far less about the Jan. 6 insurrection or Trump than they do about the issues they face day to day.

Michael Pravica, Henderson, Nev.

..

To the editor: The article said, “Cheney’s loss is another reminder for Republicans of the risk of going against the former president.”

However, supporting Cheney in taking that risk could pay off for the still small but vibrant wing of the party that is trying to ward off the metastasizing Trump cancer.

Cheney, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), The Bulwark, the Lincoln Project, the “never Trumpers” and hopefully a quiet but principled percentage of moderate Republicans represent that injured but still viable wing.

The more The Times distinguishes between that wing and the radical right, the more the distinction will be recognized in the common weal, and the greater the chance the moderate wing will prevail in a civil war that’s hopefully still more of a threat to the power of the Republican Party than to our democracy.

Roger Schwarz, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Be at peace, Liz. There’s another politician looking down on you from heaven and wishing that he could add another chapter including you in his long-ago published book called “Profiles in Courage.”

Robert S. Henry, San Gabriel

