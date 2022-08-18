Letters to the Editor: Rick Caruso blows a chance to put L.A.'s needs above his

To the editor: Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso is speaking out of both sides of his mouth. (“Caruso touts support of Hollywood, while his firm battles studio expansion near the Grove,” Aug. 16)

On the one hand, Caruso campaign spokesman Peter Ragone said his candidate supports building more studios for film and TV production in L.A. On the other hand, the faux grassroots Beverly Fairfax Community Alliance, which is reportedly bankrolled by Caruso and the Original Farmers Market, is opposed to an expansion of CBS Television City that would produce desperately needed soundstages (to keep film and movie production jobs in L.A.) along with 5,700 jobs.

Apparently, Caruso is concerned that expansion of Television City might negatively affect traffic to the Grove, his nearby retail complex.

The choice is clear for L.A. voters. Do we want a developer for our next mayor who will place his own financial needs above the needs of the city? Or do we want a mayor whose only focus is on bettering the lives of Angelenos?

Bob Lentz, Sylmar

Advertisement

..

To the editor: Caruso’s campaign spokesman told The Times, “Rick believes that local businesses, including production facilities, should address the community’s concerns about creating additional traffic, pollution and other harmful impacts.”

Caruso has far less concern for the input of the “the community” adjacent to the Grove that has to deal with the traffic, noise, negative air quality, lack of parking and fireworks shows.

However, when an expansion of the adjacent CBS Television City appears to threaten his gold mine at the Grove, all of a sudden he wants “the community” to weigh in and oppose the project.

What a hypocrite.

Ann C. Hayman, Westwood