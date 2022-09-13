Letters to the Editor: It doesn’t look good for church-state separation. Heaven help us

To the editor: Columnist LZ Granderson makes a solid case for reversing a diabolical trend — to wit, the recent spate of court rulings that have breached the once-sacred wall separating church and state. (“There’s good reason we built a wall between church and state,” Opinion, Sept. 9).

Granderson cites several infamous historical abuses of religion that were perpetrated to further sinful objectives.

But never fear, the biggest current offenders have their pious playbook: They will strive to obscure — or outright revise — incontrovertible historical accounts that militate for restoration of the church-state wall. Religious zealots have long buoyed their faith’s credibility by stoking widespread willful ignorance.

Hence our courts will continue to be flooded with countless dubious claims of infringement on religious freedom. These methodically contrived cases will provide abundant fodder for heretofore unthinkable approval by federal courts stacked by Republican presidents — ones who have shamelessly exploited their unholy alliance with religious fundamentalists.

Heaven help us (so to speak).

Roberta Helms, Santa Barbara

To the editor: The truth is obvious, but rarely acknowledged — all written material, including the Bible, the Torah, the Koran, the U.S. Constitution and my letter to the Los Angeles Times, were written by human beings.

As far as I know, these individuals were conceived through the union of a sperm and a cell. Furthermore, each of these individuals was born on Earth and breathed air similar to the air I am breathing today.

These facts are not meant to be a threat to anyone’s religious beliefs. I present this truth to support my plea for our government leaders to maintain the sanctity of separation of church and state. It is vital to our freedom and liberty, as human beings fortunate to be citizens of the United States.

Richard Mannina, Newport Beach