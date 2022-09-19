Letters to the Editor: Your average water saver is no match for wasteful businesses

To the editor: Yes, many of us have had buckets in our showers for years now. This is not the first drought. But it’s going to take a lot of showers to make up for the 5 million gallons of water used for each fracking well. California has curtailed that drilling by now, right? (“L.A. is conserving water at record levels, but it’s not enough as drought worsens,” Sept. 16, and “California’s drought touches everyone, but water restrictions play out unevenly across communities,” Sept. 13)

California has also stopped allowing companies to siphon off our scarce mountain stream water — the water that supplies our precious forest trees — so they can pour it in plastic water bottles and sell it back to us, right?

We residents are trying, but we are no match for the engines of commerce. When will we hear about their restrictions?

Sarah Starr, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: California will save millions of gallons of water a day when houses and apartment buildings are replumbed so that we flush our toilets with gray water.

California has some of the greatest engineering schools in the world. Gov. Gavin Newsom should offer prizes to engineers who develop a system whereby existing dwellings and especially new ones can be replumbed to flush with gray water.

In this unending drought, the fact that we are flushing drinking water down the toilet at the rate of millions of gallons a day is unsupportable. Let’s change.

Carol Wolf, ONeals, Calif.

..

To the editor: In years past, a candidate’s income tax return was often a campaign issue. This year, the document I want to see is the water bill.

Robert Brown, Thousand Oaks