Letters to the Editor: Biden’s ‘pandemic is over’ statement is malarkey

To the editor: Sadly, we are not entitled to a president or administration that believes that the American people can handle the truth. First there was Donald Trump feeding us nonsense on the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Joe Biden is doing it. (“No, Mr. President, the pandemic isn’t over,” Opinion, Sept. 19)

This administration told us the border is secure, inflation is transitory and the pandemic is over. Sadly, the truth is that close to 500 Americans are dying every day from COVID-19, more than 2 million migrants have been arrested entering the U.S. from its southern border in fiscal year 2022, and inflation is still raging.

Mr. President, don’t underestimate the American people. We can handle the truth and would appreciate a frank evaluation of what’s really going on and your solutions to make it better.

Arthur L. Wisot, M.D., Rolling Hills Estates

To the editor: Statistics revealing older adults are the most COVID-susceptible population have existed since the start of the pandemic. Therefore no one should be surprised by the persistent high number of deaths in general.

What can we do to protect the older population? Here are my suggestions as a geriatric physician:

Make sure all eligible seniors receive vaccinations and boosters.



Assure homebound seniors are provided shots and know about this in-home service.



Wear masks around older adults and have a public campaign to “wear a mask for Grandma.”



Continue to educate the senior public of treatments like paxlovid and bebtelovimab.



Develop public service announcement informing seniors who might have susceptible co-morbidities.



Do not let our guard down as we focus on reducing this profound statistic.

Protecting this segment of the population will protect us all.

Gene Dorio, M.D., Santa Clarita

To the editor: I had to laugh reading about L.A. County possibly dropping its mask rule for buses and airports. Have you been to LAX? What mask mandate? Very few people are wearing masks, including employees.

Every once in a while there’s an announcement telling people that masks are required. Nobody even flinches.

It’s a joke. I will never understand why people don’t want to protect themselves and others.

Margie Friedman, Santa Monica