Letters to the Editor: Don’t both-sides DeSantis’ immoral migrant flights

To the editor: Columnist Jonah Goldberg notes that the federal government has transported immigrants throughout the country for years. That is its right by law. The federal government has programs that coordinate these moves with the communities to which refugees are sent. (“No party is innocent when it comes to America’s lack of an immigration policy,” Opinion, Sept. 20)

But Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis transported asylum seekers across state borders, and he may have done so illegally.

As for the immigrants arriving at Martha’s Vineyard, there was no coordination with authorities in Massachusetts. Reportedly falsified documents were given to these people, and they were sent to areas far from the courts where they were supposed to appear, putting their cases for asylum in jeopardy.

Advertisement

Goldberg failed to address the possible illegality of these actions, and that’s dangerous considering the volatile climate in this country.

Jann Shaw, Porter Ranch

..

To the editor: Goldberg provides another example of the pundit’s fallacy, advocating for something to “solve the problem.”

Immigration is an example of one of the most basic traits existent in all human populations, the search for a better place to live. Sadly, we do not teach history as a movement of peoples, but so much of history is that movement.

When one looks at nearly every place in the world, the dominant culture today is an immigrant culture. Where the immigrants come from will be dependent on conditions out of our immediate control, whether it is a potato famine or war or political repression or climate change. And, the language and behavior of bigotry echoes across the centuries and continents.

There will always be immigration to the U.S., and the only thing that can be done is to provide resources sufficient to manage it humanely.

Norman Rodewald, Moorpark

..

To the editor: Thanks to Goldberg for providing a smidgen of balance in the news.

He calls out Republicans and Democrats. He proclaims disturbing truths about both sides, a refreshing sabbatical from the monotonous one-sided news reporting almost everywhere in the country.

He says that the vice president’s statement that the border is secure is “insulting to your intelligence.” It is; thank you.

He calls DeSantis’ action a “cynical stunt.” It is; thank you.

He blames both parties for treating migrants like political pawns. They do; thank you.

Goldberg made my day with some balanced commentary.

David Waldowski, Laguna Woods

