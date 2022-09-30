Letters to the Editor: Trump and Putin are desperate and flailing. Keep up the pressure

To the editor: The recent actions of both former President Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are naturally alarming to rational people. Yet perhaps embedded in their behavior is a reset of historical proportions.

Putin’s decision to double down on his war against Ukraine and conscript Russians into his military, as well as threats to use nuclear weapons, are not a sign of strength. Rather, they are signs that his downfall may be imminent.

Similarly, Trump’s recent open embrace of the QAnon insanity and his veiled threat of violence if he is indicted reflect the desperation of his position.

We must recognize the signs of the ultimate dissolution of the power of both Putin and Trump. If we are steadfast in refusing to give ground to evil forces at this critical moment, history will conclude that this was indeed our finest hour.

Ed Shalom, Valencia

To the editor: Trump has bragged that he’s a stable genius and he could shoot someone on 5th Avenue in New York and not lose voters. But until now, I had no idea that he was so smart that he could declassify top-secret documents by just using his brilliant mind.

But when you think about how he’s been able to get away with alleged sexual assault, defrauding New York taxpayers, advising disinfectant as a cure for COVID-19, orchestrating the Jan. 6 coup attempt and trying to bribe a foreign power, you have to admit he truly is a genius.

Sadly, it appears just a very unstable one.

Sharon Austry, Fort Worth, Texas

