Letters to the Editor: Inflation is a global problem. So how is Biden to blame for it?

To the editor: One letter writer who disagreed with Nicholas Goldberg’s column on voters’ inattention to the key issues of democracy and climate change complained about President Biden by repeating Republican talking points on crime, inflation and immigration.

On this I think a lot of Democrats would agree. It’s true that under Donald Trump’s presidency, we did not have some of these problems to the degree we do today.

Presidents are always blamed for everything that goes wrong, even if the problems are global in nature. But to propose Trump as a potential savior ignores his callous disregard of our laws, institutions and the U.S. Constitution.

Advertisement

So the question is this: What is really the greater threat to our future, Trump or the problems we face today?

Robert Newman, West Hills

..

To the editor: A letter writer does not think Trump is an existential threat to democracy. Well, other Republicans disagree.

In testimony before the House Jan. 6th committee, the very respected conservative legal scholar, former federal judge and loyal Republican J. Michael Luttig said that “Donald Trump and his allies and supporters are a clear and present danger to American democracy.” This assessment from a man of his stature should be taken seriously.

As for inflation, this is a problem affecting advanced countries around the world, so it is illogical to blame the current administration for it. Inflation was also high under Presidents Reagan and Ford.

George Izaguirre, Claremont