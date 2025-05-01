Advertisement
Letters to the Editor: One possible consequence of President Trump’s cuts to California library funding

To the editor: I grew up loving to go to the library. The beautiful North Hollywood branch in the park was like a second home. My children walked there from school with their classes in the ‘80s. I hope President Trump doesn’t kill this experience for children or adults (“Trump is slashing library funds. California is a target,” April 30). One consequence that I could imagine from his cutting of funds is the possible return of overdue fines, which the Los Angeles Public Library stopped several years ago. I may need to search for a book my then-5-year-old son borrowed from the Anaheim Hills Library that I forgot to return before we moved back to the Valley 41 years ago. That fine could make up for the cuts!

Joanne Serin, Sherman Oaks

