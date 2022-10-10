Letters to the Editor: I’m 70 and on TikTok. The rampant ageism is sickening

To the editor: I’d like to thank Drew Afualo for taking on the misogynists on TikTok. As a 70-year-old woman who has her own TikTok account and is very opinionated, I would like to share my observations.

Of course there’s misogyny, but I wasn’t prepared for the rampant ageism.

I don’t know why it surprised me, but it seems that if you’re over 65, you are not allowed to have an opinion on anything. “You’re old, you’ll die soon, so why do you care and why do you think we care what you think?” — that’s kind of the attitude I get.

Keep fighting the good fight, Ms. Afualo, and I’ll keep defending my right to speak up no matter how old I am.

Denise McCanles, West Hollywood

To the editor: Afualo tells us that her aim is “to silence them” (male bigots on social media). She tells us “it works.”

But she does not tell us how she does this. She says things. But what?

I am sure that the bigots do not care in the slightest what Afualo says. They just carry on. And the great majority of the human race doesn’t care what they say, either.

Rory Johnston, Hollywood