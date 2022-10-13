Letters to the Editor: ‘Redneck’? Councilmembers’ racist remarks were a lot of things, but not that

To the editor: Calling the comments by Councilmembers Nury Martinez, Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo “redneck” is off base. (“Council President Nury Martinez shamed the office, let down the city. She should step down,” column, Oct. 10)

The term “redneck” connotes a geographic area, mainly southern states. In fact, these are liberal, blue-state politicians making cringe-worthy, racist remarks.

And the remarks themselves were actually quite urban. Using Louis Vuitton handbags as a metaphor is not very redneck. Nor is the term “little bitch.”

In truth, these people sounded more like gang members intent on preserving their turf. It’s wrong to pass off their brand of racist comments as something to be associated with another demographic.

Jean Anker, Woodland Hills

To the editor: Why oh why did Steve Lopez use a derogatory term for rural (and often poor) white people to describe the Martinez’s racist comments? And why did The Times print this?

Lopez called them “redneck remarks,” but the hateful talk came from Latino leaders, proof that judging and disdaining people of a different race is something that, very sadly, people of all groups are guilty of.

Martinez said some awful things about many different types of people. The Times and Lopez should not have added an insult to one of the groups she left out.

Francisco Martinez, Los Angeles