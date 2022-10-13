Letters to the Editor: Rick Caruso isn’t buying an election. His spending is protected speech

To the editor: Nicholas Goldberg worries that Rick Caruso will buy the election for Los Angeles mayor. Before we start depriving candidates of the right to self-fund their campaigns (third-party contributions are different), we should be convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that “more speech” — the 1st Amendment’s preference to less speech in the public square — is a problem rather than a solution.

Currently, the evidence is lacking.

Moreover, Goldberg’s less-speech fix has a clear downside: It would further enhance the ability of well-entrenched officials to cling to power. A wealthy candidate can more likely oust dug-in pols by selling better ideas than can a poorly funded one, who faces the steep hill of raising money against incumbents.

Billionaires with plainly bad ideas don’t buy elections. Billionaires with better ideas should have the right to speak them, at their own expense, to the voters. Goldberg’s alternative is a cure that, in a democracy, is just as scary as the disease it purports to cure.

G. Andrew Lundberg, Pacific Palisades

To the editor: I agree with Goldberg that money shouldn’t buy the mayor’s seat in Los Angeles. But beyond that, Caruso doesn’t have the necessary experience where Rep. Karen Bass does. It’s that simple.

Caruso is used to being the boss. When he says “do this now,” it gets done, no arguments. When you’re mayor, you have several million people with opinions and ideas you have to listen to. He doesn’t get that.

Bass has worked her way through government and knows you have to listen to and work with people on all sides of the spectrum.

So to everyone who thinks Caruso is the one, what you see now is flash. Look for experience and someone who is listening, not giving orders.

Michael Kranther, Los Angeles

To the editor: I am a lifelong Democrat, and if I lived in the city of Los Angeles, I’d vote for Caruso.

Folks seem to vote these days on the basis of one issue. In Goldberg’s case, it’s Caruso spending a record amount of his personal wealth on his campaign.

I do a ton of research every election. Based on that, I vote for the person I believe can do the best job. Looking at this particular race, I believe that both candidates are decent people trying to do their best.

But given Caruso’s background as a lifelong Angeleno, his knowledge of the city, his broad experiences and his love of L.A., I think he can do the best job as mayor.

And regarding the current Democrats on the City Council, don’t even get me started. I am so ashamed of my party representatives. They’ve sunken to a new low.

Patricia Allegretti, Pasadena