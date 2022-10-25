Letters to the Editor: Kevin McCarthy’s partisan loose lips on Ukraine

To the editor: Some Republican leaders just know how to lose. Right before a predicted “red wave” on Nov. 8, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) indicated that if he becomes speaker of the House after his party takes control of that body, he may block new defense and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

This statement showed not only his lack of compassion. It was just dumb.

Why would McCarthy want to abandon the brave, outnumbered Ukrainians who have sacrificed so much in defense of their country? Was it because a recent Pew poll said that 32% of Republican voters now believe that the U.S. is providing too much support to Ukraine?

A real leader strives to do what is right and smart. Most of us, including Republicans, know that it is not right or smart to abandon Ukraine and give Russian leader Vladimir Putin an unjust, cruel victory.

Walt Lewis, Laguna Hills

..

To the editor: This is my open letter to McCarthy regarding his and other Republicans’ threat to stop aid to Ukraine if he becomes speaker of the House:

“Dear Prime Minister Chamberlain....”

Ernest Salomon, Santa Barbara

..

To the editor: It’s despicable for McCarthy to characterize our aid to Ukraine as writing a “blank check.”

In other words, McCarthy thinks our assistance of Ukraine has been frivolous and we should allow Russia to invade other countries if stopping them meets his arbitrary idea of too costly. I’m sure Putin will be the first to endorse McCarthy’s weak foreign policy ideals.

McCarthy’s politically motivated loose lips are dangerous and undermine the U.S. and our allies.

William Goldman, Los Angeles