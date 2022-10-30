Advertisement
Share
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: Rosalind Wyman’s was a life well lived

Rosalind Wyman wears a Dodgers jacket and smiles
Rosalind Wyman, who won a seat on the L.A. City Council in 1953 and later helped bring the Dodgers to Los Angeles, died Oct. 26 at age 92.
(Los Angeles Times)
Share

To the editor: Two months shy of my 10th birthday, I attended the first World Series game ever played in California, the Dodgers vs. the Chicago White Sox at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in October 1959.

Outside family, my two great passions in life have been Democratic (uppercase D) politics and the Dodgers. At the intersection of those interests was Rosalind Wyman, who died at age 92 on Wednesday, and was the youngest person ever elected to the L.A. City Council.

I was born in Los Angeles and spent my formative years in Mar Vista and the Fairfax district. Naturally, the first council member I remember was Wyman, whose career and life I followed, usually in The Times, right up until Friday morning when I learned of her passing reading the paper’s California section.

When I think of her, I won’t be sad but rather appreciative of a life well lived.

Advertisement

Ron Garber, Duarte

..

To the editor: Of course, a woman like Roz Wyman deserves a nice obituary.

But you must admit to a certain intellectual disconnect between this coverage and a piece last year on the dreadful treatment of poor Latino families who had their homes in Chavez Ravine ripped away by the city, first for a public housing development, and when that fell through for Dodger Stadium.

An honest treatment of Wyman’s life should rightfully include more information on the role she had in that sad chapter of the history of the City of Angels.

Lisel Wells, Long Beach

Letters to the Editor

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement