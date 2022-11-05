Letters to the Editor: If Republicans win, the last thing they’ll give us is law and order

To the editor: I’m with President Biden. I want to save our democracy. (“Biden warns that ‘ultra MAGA’ Republicans will lead the U.S. down a ‘path to chaos,’” Nov. 2)

How do fascists come to power? They take violent acts and use them to frighten the people. For example, were there any documented cases of fentanyl in kids’ Halloween candy? Right-wing media kept on broadcasting this baseless scare.

Fear, the Big Lie about 2020, replacement theories, culture wars — these are what Republican leaders are peddling. What will they do for the American people? How will they curb inflation?

Republicans say they’re tough on crime, yet they are the ones who block legislation to curb gun violence even when children are massacred in schools. They don’t want to talk about the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, because the attackers were supporters of former President Trump.

Now, it’s OK for vigilantes at ballot drop-boxes to intimidate voters as long as they’re Republicans. The way I see it, if Republicans gain control of our government, there is a much greater risk of the kind of chaos we saw on Jan. 6 taking place again.

Alba Farfaglia, San Clemente

..

To the editor: We’re all worried about the things that immediately affect our lives and of those around us. Poll after poll demonstrates that the economy, inflation, crime and all the other day-to-day challenges are foremost in voters’ minds.

But consider this: Economies expand and contract, inflation ebbs and flows. These are important but ultimately controllable. Of course crime is a problem, but it is fixable if we have the will.

But democracy — when it’s gone, it’s gone.

Harold Sriro, Santa Monica

..

To the editor: MAGA Republicans say Democrats stole the 2020 election. Now, Biden is warning that Republicans will steal future elections.

Is Biden trying to soothe an inflammatory political environment? Or throwing kindling on the fire? How is he any different from the election deniers he always condemns?

He is plainly practicing politics by fear.

William N. Hoke, Manhattan Beach

..

To the editor: Biden was right when he said in his speech Wednesday that democracy itself is on the ballot this year. However, I am disappointed that he did not make an important connection.

The need to protect our democracy directly relates to the issue at the top of voters’ minds: the economy.

My father originally is from Iran. He fled his home country after a revolution eroded democratic norms. Since then, the Iranian economy has only grown worse and worse. Today, the annual inflation rate in Iran is 52%, far higher than anything America has seen.

Such a pattern is apparent around the world: Economies thrive when nations have strong democratic institutions, and everyday people suffer economic inequality and oppression under authoritarian regimes.

Those of us who want America to have free markets and a strong economy in the long run need to vote for Democrats in the Nov. 8 election.

Noveed Safipour, San Diego

..

To the editor: The information presented in the UC Davis study about the millions of Americans who believe political violence would be justified is horrifying, but is not news to anyone who’s been paying attention to the goings-on in Trump World over the last few years, especially after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

That the Republican Party has encouraged demented conspiracy theories (especially the Big Lie) and enabled them to flourish is beyond abhorrent. They and their media mouthpieces have finally succeeded in demonizing Democrats to such an absurd extent that millions of Americans now believe it is their “patriotic duty to take back the country,” and with violence if necessary.

GOP leaders have proved they care only about power and not the slightest about democracy or making life better for Americans.

Lynn Eames, Los Angeles