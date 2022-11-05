Letters to the Editor: The Times is in the tank for Rick Caruso -- no, Karen Bass

To the editor: Seemingly every day you cover the many facets of Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso. On Nov. 3 it was a story about how his father shaped the candidate’s ambition.

It’s as if Caruso personally owned The Times. This is a far cry from fair and balanced coverage. Oh, and those posed photos!

Question: Where are all the front-page articles about Rep. Karen Bass?

Advertisement

Mark Elson, Encino

..

To the editor: While I found the piece on Caruso’s father interesting and question whether it merited front-page status, I wonder if you will go into the same detail on Bass’ involvement with the Venceremos Brigade, the Marxist group with which she went to Cuba multiple times in the 1970s.

It was not until then-Democratic president nominee Joe Biden was considering her as his running mate in 2020 that she publicly expressed regret for her affinity for the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.

That seems more relevant than what a candidate’s father did 60 years ago.

Bill Toth, Studio City