Letters to the Editor: Find the racist audio leakers and throw them a party

To the editor: I write about the police investigation into the identity of the person or people who taped that vile, reprehensible, blatantly racist meeting attended by three members of the Los Angeles City Council. I certainly hope the police officers investigating this identify the people, because we would all like to throw them the biggest party ever seen.

In addition, it would be fitting to award them the key to the city and a place on the City Council for the excellent effort made to expose the truth and thereby set Los Angeles on a more responsible path forward.

These people deserve the gratitude of every one of the nearly 4 million residents of Los Angeles. It is comforting to know there are still good people in this world who will step up and do the right thing.

Randi Kay, Santa Clarita

To the editor: As an avid reader of the The Times, I was particularly taken by a letter to the editor describing the investigation into the leakers as “fascist.” I agree wholeheartedly with the writer.

As he said, truth-tellers should be lauded, not punished. I don’t think the law was meant to protect wrongdoing or wrongdoers and to punish leakers of important information. That in itself is a fascist attitude.

I applaud the leakers for their courage. Our country can use more honest leakers and fewer politicians who seek to hide their racist attitudes.

We need more leakers who reveal the unpleasant truth about those in power.

Eileen Barish, Santa Barbara