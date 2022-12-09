Letters to the Editor: Gov. Newsom needs to step in and solve the UC strike

To the editor: I’m a former UCLA graduate student who actively participated in the December 1998 University of California systemwide strike that sought simple union recognition of teaching assistants and researchers for the yeoman’s work we performed. (“UC faces tumultuous finals week as strike reaches pivotal moment,” Dec. 8)

That strike, like the current one by UC researchers and student teaching assistants, occurred around finals time to create maximum urgency. It caused a similar controversy of headline-making proportions (and granted me my 24 hours of fame, as I appeared in a photo on The Times’ front page).

But in one of his boldest actions as governor, the newly elected Gray Davis, later to be recalled more for his drab personality than any reprehensible actions, stepped in and helped resolve the crisis in our favor. Isn’t it high time for the highly popular Gov. Gavin Newsom to jump in and save the day?

Advertisement

Vincent Brook, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: The media coverage of the strike has largely focused on the plight of teaching assistants and professors. How about further investigating the impact on undergraduate students?

The strikers have literally marched through the library while students were trying to study for finals. So not only are they facing canceled classes and lack of support, but also yelling “adults.”

Meanwhile, they are paying full tuition for a partial education.

Susan Bonanno, Santa Barbara

..

To the editor: Many UC faculty do not grade their students’ tests, read final papers or record grades. Teaching assistants are responsible for much of this work.

Faculty can receive several hundred thousand dollars a year, while teaching assistants get about $25,000. No wonder professors are strongly supporting their striking graduate assistants.

Ralph S. Brax, Lancaster