Letters to the Editor: Thinking about a mask mandate doesn’t protect anyone. Just do it

To the editor: We have been navigating the pandemic for almost three years. At this point, why do we wait to reinstitute the mask mandate? What are we waiting for? (“Will you mask up again? A January mandate looms for L.A. if COVID-19 wave worsens,” Dec. 8)

This is a numbers game. Very few people have had the latest booster. COVID-19 cases are rising. More people have it, both with and without symptoms, and they can spread it. Don’t we want to prevent more cases?

When cases and hospitalizations rise, we read that a mandate will be put into place if the numbers get worse. By then, it will be like closing the barn door after all the livestock have gotten out. The conditions will be worse, and more people will have gotten sick and died.

This is beyond a steep learning curve. This is not learning.

Ainslee de Wolf, Santa Monica

To the editor: Until L.A. County officials tell us what percentage of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are fully vaccinated and multi-boosted, the mask revival game is a total nonstarter for those of us who have taken responsibility for our own health.

Greg Meyer, Los Angeles

To the editor: It was embarrassing to learn that only 35% of my fellow California seniors over 65 have received updated COVID-19 boosters.

Although it is true that immunizations don’t guarantee that one will not be infected, it has been well documented that those who have been fully vaccinated and boosted typically develop far milder illness than the unvaccinated and require hospitalization less often.

What could be simpler for anyone than to go to one of the many locations dispensing vaccinations, which for most of us are absolutely free? Why take a chance?

Come on, seniors, join those of us who are fully vaccinated. Enjoy your “golden years” with a much better chance of remaining COVID-free.

Gene Huber, West Covina