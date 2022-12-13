‘I believe my dad moved through me somehow to say goodbye.’ Readers share memorable coincidences

To the editor: Reporter Deborah Netburn concludes her article on the scientific research into “meaningful coincidences” with, “My attitude is ‘Yes.’”

So is mine. I too have had a distinct, one-time experience of “simulpathity” when, 35 years ago, I awoke from a dead sleep with what I describe as heartburn, the only time I’ve ever experienced that sensation. I had a feeling that something happened to my father but quickly fell back to sleep.

A few hours later I was awakened by my husband who had something to tell me, and before he could get it out I said, “My dad died last night didn’t he?”

Dad was in California and we were on vacation in Washington state. I believe my dad moved through me somehow to say goodbye. The experience was one of the most special and unique moments of my life.

Teresa Loren, San Diego

..

To the editor: Many years ago, I had a close friend and longtime traveling companion who lived in England.

One day while at work, he had a sudden impulse to do something he never did during the workday: Go to his car and turn on the radio to listen to the news. When he did, what he learned prompted him to call me to make sure I was OK.

The Northridge earthquake had struck, and he was the first person to call me.

Linda Goldstein, Sherman Oaks

..

To the editor: Improbable coincidences are like lottery wins.

When they happen to you they’re amazing surprises because there’s only one of you. But when they happen to somebody else it’s to be expected because there are billions of somebody elses.

David Bortin, Whittier

..

To the editor: In the 1980s, although working as a broadcaster on KCRW, whenever I was in my car I listened to the oldies station, KRTH. I was struck by how almost every time I turned that station on it was playing a song by Diana Ross or her group, the Supremes.

One afternoon, while browsing in Bodhi Tree, the occult bookstore, I ran into Ms. Ross and told her about my experiences. She laughed and said, “Now that you’ve told me it’ll never happen again.”

I’m happy to report that when I returned to the car, the first song I heard was “Baby Love.” Coincidence?

Roger Steffens, Echo Park

..

To the editor: Many years ago, in the early mornings, my dog and I would head to the park where she would romp with the other dogs. She had a particular best friend dog, who lived near the park.

Long after we stopped going, I took a walk one New Year’s Day. As I passed by the home where the dog friend had lived, I tried unsuccessfully to recall his name. As I continued on, I tried my usual tactic of going through the alphabet with no results.

The end of my exercise took me through the park, and as I walked by a trash can, half of a coconut was lying on the ground, a strange thing to see in Los Angeles. I stopped and went back to take a look.

A lightbulb went off. The dog’s name was Coconut.

Nancy Goodman Lawrence, Mar Vista