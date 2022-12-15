Letters to the Editor: The stalking and harassing of Kevin de León have gone way too far

To the editor: We can debate whether Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León ought to resign. But this stalking and harassing of him are wrong and need to stop. (“Haters, leave Kevin de León alone. You’re playing into his game,” column, Dec. 13)

It’s time to call out the loud, rage-filled, bullying tactics of some individuals and groups in our local politics. It’s undemocratic, uncivil and wrong to unrelentingly pursue our elected politicians and their staff, and to make serving our community a living hell for them.

You may dislike a politician or hate their beliefs or behavior, and you may vehemently disagree with their policies and votes. But in a democracy, it is not OK to stalk and harass them like this. We shouldn’t tolerate this.

It’s time to let De León’s constituents decide whether to recall him or not. That’s the way democracy works.

Walter Dominguez, Los Angeles

To the editor: In 2014, Donald Sterling, who wasn’t the most well-liked owner of a professional sports team, was heard in a recording making racist remarks about Black people to his girlfriend.

He was kicked out of the NBA. His team, the Los Angeles Clippers, was taken from him, and he was fined.

Why is De León still on the City Council after being caught on tape participating in a racist conversation?

Eddie Barron, Los Angeles

To the editor: Enough of this “Kevin de León must resign” hysteria.

De León has already got some of those tiny prefabricated houses set up in two small villages for homeless people in our district. The guy’s getting things done.

We need competent representation for our district, not another circular firing squad. It’s time to move on.

Keith Herried, Boyle Heights

To the editor: De León is exuding arrogance and privilege. We need to wash our hands of him.

Anne Proffit, Long Beach