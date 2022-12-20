Letters to the Editor: P-22’s death is a dark mark on L.A.'s wildlife record

To the editor: We are all hurting from the loss of P-22, our heroic urban wildcat. It’s a darn shame — our shame.

Our attempts to preserve suburban wildlife earn us kudos, but they will become unfortunately unsuccessful for certain species. Even as planned corridors might enable male lions to roam more widely for mates, they will also bring really wild ones into suburbia, since corridors are in effect two-way streets — from our semi-wild neighborhoods to the wilderness, and leading back to our killing grounds.

Until we can stop expansive development and illegal growers in the woods and end use of toxic baits, we will see our cats in further decline. We will have to commit to caring for them as members of an extensive zoo without real protections for their long-term longevity.

Robert Chianese, Venrtura

To the editor: I’m trying to understand this concept of P-22 being called a “celebrity” who was euthanized.

He was a wild animal, just like the neighborhood coyotes and local bears. I don’t see any memory hikes for all those millions of cooked fast-food hamburgers that are being eaten each year or the cattle being forced into slaughterhouses.

Instead of stroking our egos by creating another celebrity, why aren’t we concentrating on ways to sustain resources in the hills where wildlife try to live?

Patricia Huff, South Pasadena

To the editor: P-22 dying is a travesty. He got lost and stumbled into a 9-square-mile park teaming with horse riders, runners, cars and other people.

Once he was found poisoned eating rats, it was obvious he couldn’t survive and he had other health issues even then. He should have been sent to a wildlife park or sanctuary.

Instead, he was found later with a fractured skull, severe organ damage and other major health issues. In my opinion, all the wrong decisions were made for P-22.

Michele Burke, Burbank