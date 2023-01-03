Letters to the Editor: P-22 was wild. Bury his remains, and nothing more

To the editor: The Griffith Park mountain lion P-22 was a wild cat. He doesn’t belong to us. That is what being “wild” means. (“Bury or study? What to do with P-22’s earthly remains,” editorial, Dec. 30)

He belongs neither to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife nor the Natural History Museum.

Clearly and without doubt, let him be buried in Griffith Park, preferably without a plaque. Let him go. Or forget there ever was such a thing as “wild.”

Sarah Starr, Los Angeles

To the editor: The “Hollywood cat” should not simply be buried someplace and forgotten. He was more important than that. He was the symbol of environmental awareness in Southern California.

Unfortunately, P-22 has become subject of competing interests, or in some cases no interest. Native American groups have voiced their desire to have P-22 interred according to their customs and not have the cat subject to taxidermy. This would be a mistake.

P-22 should be allowed to subject to taxidermy, and then the rest of his remains can be interred by Native American groups. Once the procedure is completed, P-22 should be placed on display in a place like the Autry Museum in Griffith Park.

The goal of the museum is to present the history of the American West. P-22 would be a natural addition to its exhibits.

William Richardson, Van Nuys