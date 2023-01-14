Letters to the Editor: George Santos is the case of election fraud Republicans have been looking for

To the editor: How about that, an actual case of election fraud? Only this time it’s the votee, not the voter, who is accused of being deceitful. (“George Santos is trying to pull a De León. Will either of them get away with it?” Opinion, Jan. 11)

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) was wrong when he said of Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), “The voters made a decision. He has a right to serve.” Sorry Speaker McCarthy, but Santos is not the person they elected. The voters unknowingly elected a fictitious character.

If Santos isn’t expelled from the House, his district should hold an informal referendum on whether to retain him (New York state law does not allow for recalls). Clearly, they were duped the first time.

Let’s see what happens when the true candidate is on the ballot.

James Underdown, Hollywood

..

To the editor: McCarthy says that if Santos does something that “rises to the occasion that he did something wrong,” then the GOP will deal with it.

So, lying about your Jewish faith, lying about your college education, lying about the degrees you obtained, lying about working at one of the most prestigious investment banks in the country, and lying about family members having survived the Holocaust (all of which Santos has either admitted doing or has been proven to have done) — to McCarthy, these do not rise to the level of having done “something wrong.”

I guess in today’s GOP, that says it all.

Gordon J. Louttit, Manhattan Beach

..

To the editor: No conscience. No remorse. No care. No clue.

No need for yet another delusional, self-serving, arrogant liar to add to the chaos of Congress. Go home, Rep. Santos.

Frances Terrell Lippman, Sherman Oaks

..

To the editor: As bad as Santos’ resume fabrications were, perhaps the bigger issue is that he is too naive to think they would not be discovered.

Ned Buckman, Laguna Woods