Letters to the Editor: Was Trump’s press secretary the best Republicans had after Biden?

To the editor: Thanks to Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the Republican Party. They could not have chosen a better spokesperson to represent the GOP in responding to President Biden’s State of the Union address.

I am a proud Democrat who also believes in having a strong two-party system. How could the Republicans have someone who served as former President Trump’s press secretary to represent their party? Sanders is the worst person it could have selected for this (or maybe Rep. George Santos would have been worse).

Sanders’ rebuttal to Biden was delusional and did not actually respond to any issue raised in the State of the Union address. If this is the best the GOP has, I would advise other Republicans to run for the door.

Advertisement

Republicans, you are digging yourself into a bigger hole. In that sense, Democrats thank you for your continued help in handing them the next election.

Debra Green, Pacific Palisades

..

To the editor: It never occurred to me that I could find anything on which to agree with Sanders. Then, I heard her rebuttal to the State of the Union address.

I found myself agreeing with her as she described our national problem as, “The choice is between normal or crazy.”

I was stunned to hear such a perceptive analysis come from one of the crazies.

Charles M. Weisenberg, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Sanders decided to mention Biden’s age and the fact that she is the youngest governor in the country.

In the words of a former president, I would like to say this to her: “I am not going to exploit, for political purposes, my opponent’s youth and inexperience.”

Linda Cooper, Studio City