Letters to the Editor: Trump may be indicted. Where are the ‘law and order’ Republicans?

To the editor: I don’t understand the protests planned in favor of former President Trump or the Republican opposition to a possible indictment in New York state. (“Trump says he’ll be arrested Tuesday, urges supporters to protest,” March 18)

When all of the seemingly illegal activities occurred prior to, during and after Trump’s presidency, many Republicans cautioned us not to rush to judgment and instead let the process play out. If crimes were committed, they would be punished, we were told.

The process, slow as it may be, is playing out. Where are the Republicans to defend it?

Arthur Rosenberg, Tarzana

..

To the editor: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) isn’t stupid. He knows that his comments on Trump’s legal troubles are lies. And he knows that these lies endanger the security of our country and its legal institutions.

He tells these lies for the sole purpose of maintaining his own personal power. That makes him the very definition of a traitor.

John Miller, Irvine

..

To the editor: Nearly 50 years ago, another president faced criminal prosecution. But Richard Nixon found a way out.

After Nixon resigned in August 1974 due to his involvement in Watergate crimes, speculation swirled about his inevitable prosecution. Vice President Gerald Ford succeeded him, and one month later he granted Nixon a full pardon.

For two months after the 2020 election, President Trump could have opted to follow Nixon’s example by resigning and having Vice President Mike Pence pardon him for any possible federal crimes. But no, Trump’s narcissism reigned supreme; he pursued “stolen election” fantasies, culminating in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

By the time Trump-inspired insurrectionists shouted, “Hang Mike Pence,” a pardon was off the table, exposing him to both federal and state prosecutions. Too bad Trump didn’t learn from history.

Kendra Strozyk, Cameron Park, Calif.