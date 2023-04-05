Letters to the Editor: If Germany can teach the Holocaust, American kids can learn about racism

A parent opposed to the teaching of critical race theory in schools attends a Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District board meeting on Nov. 16, 2021.

To the editor: I am struck by the contrast between Germany’s approach to the Holocaust and the approach of many places in the U.S. to slavery. (“Kids deserve to know the truth about America’s racist past. Even if it’s painful,” Opinion, April 2)

In Germany, it is mandatory to teach schoolchildren about the Holocaust. Germans are honest about their past and recognize that the best way to ensure that it doesn’t happen again is to never forget.

Here, there is a strong movement to whitewash or even ignore our shameful past of slavery.

Some call it critical race theory. I prefer to call it by its other name: American history.

Richard Shafarman, Santa Clarita

..

To the editor: Robin Abcarian’s column mentioning reparations and the teaching of racism is interesting. Nevertheless, can you ever let “bygones be bygones”?

What if everyone on this planet asked for a reparation? I should be paid for having lost my father in World War II, shouldn’t I? My mother received only a lousy war widow’s pension.

Christine Peterson, Woodland Hills

..

To the editor: So many Americans live in unreasoning fear of anyone, or anything, that is different. This groundless fear creates a stage upon which slavery can be whitewashed, gender differences can be dismissed and the rule of law can be trashed.

The key truth is that we must respect differences and, at the same time, learn and grow from what has transpired in our past and what is happening in the present.

Giving up our fears and respecting differences is foundational to what America should be all about.

Rex Altman, Los Angeles