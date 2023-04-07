Letters to the Editor: Tennessee Republicans’ antics could be coming to a school board or city council near you

Tennessee state Reps. Justin Pearson, left, Justin Jones and Gloria Johnson hold their hands up as they leave the House chamber in Nashville on April 3. Pearson and Jones were expelled from the Legislature on April 6.

To the editor: While the expulsion of two members of the Tennessee state House may seem far removed from California, we should pay very close attention.

Republicans in Tennessee have found another method of gerrymandering: Expel the representatives you don’t like via a twisted application of their rules of conduct. Three duly elected representatives, who are members of the Democratic Party, were targeted for removal because they peacefully demonstrated for common-sense gun legislation on the House floor, and two were actually thrown out.

Effectively, the tens of thousands of constituents in these two districts have been disenfranchised — not because of an election, but after administrative monkey business by small-minded people with power.

What’s going on in your legislature? School board? City council? Board of supervisors?

Jeanne Brown, San Juan Capistrano

To the editor: Perhaps one answer to gun violence would be not only to shame Tennessee, but also to shun it.

Large companies with headquarters in Tennessee include FedEx (which I will never use again) and Dollar General (you won’t see me in its stores).

By doing some research, we can all know where our dollars are going. I will tell everyone I see about these companies and will discourage all travelers from planning trips to Tennessee.

Sorry, Nashville, but your joy and beauty are no match for the ugly representative body of your state.

Janice Tully, Seal Beach

To the editor: Hearing of the expulsions, I wondered if I lived in a democracy anymore.

Three Democratic state representatives joined a gun control protest after a school shooting in Nashville, and Republican state Rep. Gino Bulso was quoted saying that the three “effectively conducted a mutiny.”

A mutiny is what happened on Jan. 6, 2021. A peaceful protest in favor of gun control is hardly equivalent.

What does it say about our democracy that two of the three were expelled from their seats because they took part in this demonstration? Is it safe to ask questions or act on one’s beliefs in our country anymore?

There is clearly confusion here and lines need to be drawn. Participating in a protest is not the same as sexual misconduct or misuse of public funds. What were those who voted for removal thinking?

It is especially painful to see two African American legislators silenced. What have we failed to learn? What are we doomed to repeat?

S.A. Epstein, Glendale

To the editor: Expelled Tennessee state Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson made “good trouble.” The late John Lewis would be proud.

Maria Alicia Martinez, San Pedro

To the editor: Being too noisy in the House chamber is an outrage, and it will not be tolerated in Tennessee.

But shooting three schoolchildren and three staff members to death seems to be OK, as Republican lawmakers in Tennessee will do nothing about that.

Bruce Janger, Santa Monica