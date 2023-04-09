Letters to the Editor: Why California’s proposed speed camera law comes up short

To the editor: As a traffic safety researcher for more than 30 years, I published a study evaluating Riverside’s largely ineffective photo-radar system in the 1990s. So I am well-aware of the potential benefits and pitfalls of the kind of system that Michael Schneider supports in his op-ed article, “Speed cameras save lives. California is long overdue to try them.”

Overall, I’m pleased with the advances that current proposed legislation in California, AB 645, makes to improve operation of such programs — especially that revenue from fines be used specifically for traffic safety, and that programs be run as pilots.

Speed cameras may be potentially effective in reducing roadway casualties, but as demonstrated in my Riverside study, they can be less effective than the use of simple speed display boards that do not cite drivers.

The critical factors that determine effectiveness are a widespread media campaign and a driver’s expectation of certain punishment. Unfortunately, I’m unconvinced that AB 645 meets these two requirements.

The bill contains no provision for an ongoing media campaign, just the posting of warning signs along the photo-radar route and an initial media campaign.

And while certainty of punishment is essential, such an effort requires that hundreds, even thousands of citations be given out. The high cost of a violation in this bill is likely to create a backlash, because minimum fines and assessments are $238, rising higher for faster offenders.

AB 645 is a big improvement over previous efforts; too bad that it’s not enough.

Steven A. Bloch, Laguna Niguel

To the editor: I am so happy to see that Sacramento is working on the frightening state of our unsafe streets for pedestrians and bicyclists.

I am a pedestrian and motorist who feels at the mercy of entitled drivers who believe they don’t have to obey traffic laws. As a victim of a serious crash by a right-turn-on-red driver six months ago, I ask that the bill include cameras that take photos of drivers who ignore this law.

I suspect the some of the rise in traffic deaths and injuries is caused by these people.

Carole Lutness, Valencia

To the editor: Schneider makes his case for speed cameras but fails to point out ancillary benefits.

Speed cameras can consolidate the average traffic speeds. Hence, drivers will not lose time to their destination; they may even save time.

William K. Solberg, Los Angeles