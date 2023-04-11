Letters to the Editor: Legislators expelled. A pet goat killed. Abortion attacked. This is our world now

Democratic state Rep. Justin Jones gestures to supporters during a vote on his expulsion from the Tennessee House in Nashville on April 6.

To the editor: Don’t you wish you were naive again?

Before you knew county fair officials would slaughter a 9-year-old’s pet goat to teach her a lesson?

Before you knew that a man who openly boasted about grabbing women’s genitals would be elected president and declare after his term in office that top-secret government documents belonged to him?

When you believed that only physicians practice medicine, only to find out that legislators, governors and judges made laws allowing themselves to practice?

And before Tennessee legislators, in a state where I lived years ago and loved, showed bigotry and condescension toward two Black colleagues?

Don’t you wish we did not have to know these things?

Melanie Hinson, San Pedro

To the editor: For those who struggle for a definition of critical race theory, the Tennessee House just gave a graduate seminar in applied critical race theory.

The gains to the nation from being introduced to expelled Tennessee state Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, however, are momentous. These amazing orators, sharing a righteous moral compass, are our coming philosophers and teachers in right thinking, rational criticism and the justice that our founders originally sought, but could not achieve.

I am an 82-year-old, nonreligious white guy. But I must admit that we have been “blessed” with the presence of these two people in public life.

Eldon Milnes, Long Beach

To the editor: Your point is well taken that a “government in which the majority can silence those with competing views is in serious trouble.”

Let’s apply that sentiment to the disruption of students who silence guest speakers on college campuses or to school boards that wish to silence parents at their meetings.

Esther Thacker, Laguna Hills

To the editor: Tennessee Republicans and all their like-minded counterparts elsewhere must be living a disoriented life.

They confuse the medical, religious and very private issues involving abortion with the real-life weapons that killed three lovely, healthy children and three staff members at a Nashville school.

These Republicans will stop at nothing to save a viable embryo, which might become a full person, but they will not do the same to take action that would definitely save lives by getting rid of these assault weapons.

I can’t sleep at night wondering how this is possible.

Harry Shragg, Reseda