Letters to the Editor: Is it fair for utilities to charge a fee based on income?

To the editor: When will people with higher incomes stop having to support those with lower incomes everywhere they turn? (“A new charge is coming to your electric bill. Will it make California rates more affordable?” April 11)

Soon, private utilities in California will charge customers with larger incomes a higher fixed fee. So, a household with $28,000 in annual income would pay a $15 monthly fee to Southern California Edison, while one earning $180,000 would pay $85. How is that reasonable?

What right does the electric company have to know our incomes? Upper income earners already pay more in fees and taxes.

Enough, California — quit penalizing the middle class (and yes, $180,000 is middle class with this state’s cost of living).

Clark Woodford, Mission Viejo

To the editor: It’s about time that California utilities charge a fixed monthly fee to cover their fixed costs (poles, wires and other equipment) and have the floating variable charges cover the cost of the actual electricity used. That includes utility customers with solar panels paying their fair share to be connected to the grid.

It’s like paying a cover charge at a bar to pay the band, then paying for your drinks.

This fixed monthly charge should be “just and reasonable” and fully transparent, based on the actual cost of the wires, poles and equipment needed to deliver power to our homes. Income-based charges could be subject to customer application and verification instead of putting the burden on utilities and the state to review every individual customer’s financial situation.

Bob Hoffman, Redondo Beach

The writer is an energy consultant.

To the editor: Scott Crider, a senior vice president at San Diego Gas & Electric, says “this is not a rate increase” when referring to the planned fixed charges for California electric bills.

I beg to differ. My annual electric bill is $75 due to my solar installation. The fixed charge for me would be $73 per month, an increase of $801 per year.

This fixed charge destroys the financial benefit of using solar power.

Mark Chipman, San Diego