Letters to the Editor: Kenneth Mejia should understand why his conduct looks bad

To the editor: The real issue with Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia receiving referral fees for bringing in new tenants who worked in his office isn’t whether he violated ethical rules. Rather, it’s the whole sense that, despite the nature of his campaign, he really doesn’t get it.

I voted for him because I thought he did get it. And I think we all know what “it” means.

In any event, he might get past this bad publicity speed-bump by promptly donating $1,000 to a legitimate renters’ organization that helps people who can’t afford to have the luxury of the apartment he lives in.

Given Mejia’s $252,042 salary, I’m sure he can afford a $1,000 donation and probably more. Just a thought.

Loren Mark, Los Angeles

To the editor: In last fall’s controller race, the obvious choice was then-L.A. City Councilman Paul Koretz, an effective public servant.

To my surprise, The Times’ editorial board endorsed the inexperienced Mejia, who had previously called Joe Biden a “rapist” and suggested Hillary Clinton should be imprisoned. The voters overwhelmingly selected Mejia.

Mejia has quickly gotten himself in trouble. He allegedly commented on his campaign workers’ sex lives, pressured staffers to move into his apartment building and received fees for referring his employees to that building.

The controller is supposed to keep tabs on the city, but it looks like the city will need to keep tabs on its controller.

Michael Pollak, Los Angeles