Letters to the Editor: Fox News without Tucker Carlson is still dishonest and dangerous

Tucker Carlson, seen with former President Trump last summer, was abruptly dismissed from Fox News on April 24.

To the editor: Tucker Carlson’s sudden firing by Fox News makes one wonder if part of its $787.5-million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems was being told to oust its most watched host. Perhaps it was an easier pill to swallow than the network publicly acknowledging it lied about the 2020 election.

In spite of the record defamation settlement and the ouster of its “ratings juggernaut,” Fox News will continue to force-feed falsehoods to its audience and do irreparable harm to our entire political system.

Vicki Kipper, Los Angeles

To the editor: At its inception, Fox News touted itself as a “fair and balanced” media outlet.

In 2016, it opted for a new slogan: “Most Watched, Most Trusted.” After the 2020 election, Fox initiated yet another slogan: “Standing Up for What’s Right.”

With such self-promotions wholly discredited by the evidence revealed in the Dominion lawsuit, what will Fox News come up with now? How about some truth in advertising: “Dishing Disinformation.”

Sandra Perez, Santa Maria

To the editor: With the day of reckoning finally coming to Carlson, what about also holding accountable House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield), who gave exclusive access to sensitive surveillance footage of the U.S. Capitol riot to the ousted Fox News host?

What happens now to those recordings?

Beda Sasis, Temple City

To the editor: Carlson will be Donald Trump’s choice for vice president in 2024. You heard it here first.

Ed Wolfman, Manhattan Beach

To the editor: If, God forbid, the previous White House occupant is reelected in 2024, can we expect Carlson to become White House press secretary?

Lord have mercy.

Sally Willis-Watkins, San Bernardino

To the editor: A scale on Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch’s desk must have a pan for tokens that represent advertising dollars targeting his most ridiculously gullible viewers. What goes on the opposite pan?

Ronald Webster, Long Beach