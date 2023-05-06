Letters to the Editor: For Brits, pledging loyalty to King Charles is pledging loyalty to their country

Artist Julian Beaver gives the finishing touches to his work based on an image of King Charles III in London on May 4.

To the editor: As a former citizen of the United Kingdom who has been an American for a while now, I believe the discomfort over Britons being asked to swear allegiance to King Charles III shows a lack of understanding of the British people.

The monarch of the United Kingdom is the tie that binds the country together during conflicts of all types, be it war, Brexit or any other problem. The allegiance being ask of Britons is similar to the pledge of allegiance to the American flag that we recite at so many events.

In this country, we have a former president facing a number of serious legal issues. This seems to make the case for a complete change in our Constitution, perhaps adopting something more like the British parliamentary system. There, elections can be called more rapidly, facilitating changes in government quickly and dismissing those who disgrace our laws.

David J. Gruber, Valley Village

..

To the editor: While the world is watching the coronation spectacle, let us not forget how Charles sacrificed a young woman’s life and happiness in order that he may one day become king.

Let us also not forget how the woman who will stand by his side participated and condoned the charade that would later allow her to become queen.

These are not people to be celebrated. This all feels very Shakespearean and sad.

Linda Cooper, Studio City

..

To the editor: What a treasure Patt Morrison is. Only she could take Charles’ coronation and use it for a thoroughly witty, visually involving, laugh-out-loud read.

She dug up some real gems to present us a unique lesson in history and politics and trivia — bejeweled crowns, gilded coaches, symbolic scepters — that simultaneously fascinates, horrifies and entertains. This is no small feat in these politically and socially super-charged times, here and across the pond.

Kudos to Morrison for a balanced perspective on the pomp and circumstance and bling of the British monarchy.

Diane Graham, Santa Barbara