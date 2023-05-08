Letters to the Editor: How a streaming service boycott could end the writers’ strike

Writers Guild of America members and their supporters picket outside Paramount Studios in Hollywood on Tuesday.

To the editor: There’s a fairly straightforward way for the Writers Guild of America to end the strike quickly and favorably for its members: Organize a national boycott of any one streaming service. (“Why Hollywood writers’ strike won’t end soon. Here are six sticking points,” May 3)

Under the current conditions, streamers like Amazon Prime, Disney+ or Paramount+ can hold out as long as they need because their parent companies have other vast revenue streams and very deep pockets. Producers and companies have been strategizing and preparing to withstand a strike for months.

But what happens if people stop watching? We know that boycotts work. AT&T Inc. dropped the far-right One America News Network when people dropped their AT&T cable and phone plans.

Advertisement

What happens if the WGA targets one streamer for a nationwide boycott? How fast would Netflix or another streamer break ranks and run back to the bargaining table if they suddenly lost, say, 30% of their U.S. subscriptions?

My guess is that the studios would offer better pay, working conditions and residuals within a week.

Jeanne Damus, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: There is nothing wrong with labor unions wanting a fair wage and good benefits for their members.

But with the change to streaming and many other options for television watchers now, how can writers expect pay increases and improved benefits when the amount of money available is not what it used to be?

I thought the same thing when retail clerks went on strike: Traditional grocery stores now compete with large, big-box stores like Costco and Walmart.

The WGA does not have as big of a pie to slice up as in the good old days.

Matthew D. Kerster, Gardena