Letters to the Editor: Why should Biden worry about polls? After all, they predicted a Hillary Clinton win in 2016

To the editor: The polls have become a game that “news” channels play for the sake of sensationalism and ratings. The present two “front-runners” may not even be the front-runners by election time. The media’s dismal deliveries of the deluge of daily polls can eventually become a self-fulfilling prophecy. Some voters may be influenced by the polls and vote accordingly.

The election is about a year and a half away. Anything could happen by then. The only dependable fact regarding the polls is that they’re undependable. If the media would do its job and stop stirring the pot, we could get on with making up our own minds, based on the truth and factual information, unhindered by the confusion of polls. Keep in mind that polling all but assured us that Hillary Clinton would become president in 2016.

Woody McBreairty, West Hollywood

..

To the editor: I’m one of the millions of Democrats who are not enthralled by President Biden. But should he be our candidate, I will not only vote for him, but will also make the maximum allowable donation and volunteer on a full-time basis (as I’m retired and have the time) to see that he’s elected, regardless of who his opponent may be. Usually when I make these categorical statements, I say that I speak only for myself, but I don’t believe that I am alone in these feelings.

Advertisement

Ron Garber, Duarte