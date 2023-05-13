Letters to the Editor: Opinion: CNN’s town hall with Trump was reckless and irresponsible

One day after a jury found Donald Trump liable for the sexual abuse and defamation of E. Jean Carroll, CNN decided it was a good idea to go ahead with a town hall forum when it’s the last thing the network should have done. I did not watch the forum because I did not want to contribute to its ratings. I did, however, watch a few clips in which the former president still refused to admit that he lost the 2020 presidential election.

Readers this week were outraged by CNN’s decision to host the town hall forum with Donald Trump as if he were a normal presidential candidate. Most of our readers felt that the irresponsible decision by the network was meant solely to generate viewership and that at a minimum there should have been someone fact-checking what the former president had to say. But maybe even a fact-checker wouldn’t have been able to keep up with the clip of his claims.

To the editor: The lies told by former President Trump during the recent CNN town hall show the need to have such statements fact-checked immediately after they are stated. Doing so at that time, instead of doing it at the end of the event, would ensure that the listening audience would hear a neutral evaluation of each candidate’s statements.

Event moderators should not be doing the fact-checking. Instead, a team of fact-checkers should be standing by. After a candidate makes a statement, the interaction between the moderator and the candidate should stop and cameras should cut to this team. They would comment on the truthfulness of the candidate’s statement. After the team’s evaluation, the moderator should continue.

Alan Rosenberg, Dana Point

To the editor: What has happened to CNN’s morality, integrity and ethics? The current chairman wants to shift the network’s reputation away from being anti-Trump. So, does that mean that CNN wants to follow in the shoes of the Fox News network and not give a hoot about fact-checking and encourage a liar, fascist, Hitler-want-to-be, Victor Orbán sympathizer, racist, sexual abuser, one who doesn’t believe in the rule of law or our Constitution, and is downright dangerous? It appears so. The once highly regarded cable news network has just sold its soul for money and ratings. I’m actually saddened by their demise, and I’m mourning their choice.

Sheryl Kinne, Lake Balboa

To the editor: Giving oxygen to a narcissist with a history of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power shows CNN is no better than the Fox propaganda station. They realize Trump draws a big audience of empty heads and fools without a life. Can you imagine spending an hour-plus listening to this narcissistic, lying abuser?

The damage done by MAGA Trump and his followers is huge. In the meantime, CNN tries to portray themselves as the preservers of democracy while they promote a lying dictator who betrayed his country.

Richard A. French, Pasadena

To the editor: I watched with despair in 2016 when the major cable networks (even MSNBC) cut away from regular programming to cover Trump rallies and in the process gave him perhaps as much as $1 billion in free advertising. Have we learned nothing? CNN provided a free infomercial to Trump that pretended to be a “town hall” in front of a rowdy crowd of sympathetic partisans. Given the number of lies and disparaging statements he told, one wonders if CNN might consider their potential liability for knowingly providing a public platform for this dangerous misinformation a la Fox News? If they engage in this sort of blasphemy again I doubt that I will ever tune in to that network. Shame on you, CNN.

Ken Dusick, Los Angeles