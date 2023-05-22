Letters to the Editor: A nun, a gay Catholic and other Christians on the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence

Members of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence participate in a Pride parade in West Hollywood in 2016.

To the editor: I am a Catholic Sister of the Holy Names — popularly referred to as a “nun.” As a Dodger fan since the team moved to Los Angeles, I have been to countless games and regularly watch the team win and lose on TV. I miss Vin Scully (may he rest in peace).

The group CatholicVote does not speak for me or many of my sisters.

Aging and no longer in active ministry, I was pleased to read the mission statement of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. They are performing what we have traditionally called the corporal works of mercy. Those who feed the hungry, visit the sick and elderly and care for people with AIDS should be honored for the ways they minister to people.

The Dodgers should not give in to pressure from anti-inclusion groups, which serve only to divide rather than unite our society.

Jo’Ann De Quattro, Monrovia

..

To the editor: There are not right-wing Catholics or left-wing Catholics. One cannot be Catholic “in his/her own way.” In a world of passing fads and transitory ambitions, the wisdom of the Gospel will heal this world full of violence and hate against human life.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence is a fringe group that often parodies sacred Catholic rites in a very offensive manner. As a gay Catholic man, I do not agree with the group’s disrespectful and hurtful humor.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are not new to me. Though I find their actions gross, in the interest of free speech I believe they have a right to exist — and I have the right to repudiate them. And that does not make me right-wing or anything.

We are to believe that Dodger fans are very upset because the Sisters were pulled from Pride Night. I doubt that, especially for Latino fans who love their Virgen de Guadalupe.

Raul De Cardenas, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence deserve affirmation and appreciation.

As a retired United Methodist pastor, I have been very grateful for this group. For seven years, the Sisters gave scholarships for adults to attend a church-sponsored retreat for persons living with HIV/AIDS. It was a joy to forward their checks to the headquarters of our denomination.

The Sisters are worthy of recognition for their good work.

Ed Hansen, Oak Park

..

To the editor: Many Catholic Californians (including me, who once considered being an actual nun) love and respect the art and community service of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. In their own creative way, they are living the Gospel of radical love.

Isn’t that why they were going to be honored in the first place? For being of service to the community?

To this progressive Catholic, this whole situation feels petty when we consider the real dangers of our world: the climate crisis, systemic racism, white Christian nationalism, corporate greed and more.

Catholics are called to be peacemakers and to love as Christ loved. The Sisters are creative peacemakers who love the community in a Christ-like way.

Lauren McKenna, Claremont