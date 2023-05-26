Letters to the Editor: Ron DeSantis wants to make America Florida. No thank you

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Des Moines, Iowa, on March 10. He declared his presidential candidacy on May 24.

To the editor: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is now officially a Republican presidential candidate. I understand that he wants to make America like Florida.

Well, Gov. DeSantis, I say no thank you.

I do not want to live in an America that bans books. I do not want to live in an America that takes rights away from anyone, including women, LGBTQ+ people and ethnic minorities. I do not want to live in an America that calls out successful businesses that speak up about cultural issues.

You can keep your anger and vindictiveness in Florida. You can also keep your bugs and humidity.

Advertisement

Mike Reardon, Fallbrook

..

To the editor: I think the best way to determine if Gov. Gavin Newsom or DeSantis would be a better president is to have them switch states for a time.

Let DeSantis govern here in California, where Democrats hold a super-majority, and Newsom can do the same in Florida with Republicans in power. The “winner” would be the one who could get the most meaningful legislation passed during that time.

That’s what it means to be a leader. These two are effective in their respective states only because they belong to the majority party in charge. Anyone could govern with that setup.

Kevin Lee Smith, San Pedro