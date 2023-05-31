Letters to the Editor: Cutting the IRS makes no sense if you’re worried about the debt

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) speaks with reporters about debt-limit negotiations in Washington on Saturday.

To the editor: The most galling thing about the debt-limit deal is the loss of some Internal Revenue Service funds. (“Here’s what’s in Biden-McCarthy’s deal to raise the debt limit,” May 29)

Lacking high-paid lawyers and accountants, members of the middle class generally do not egregiously cheat on their taxes. They pay the bills.

And now, the far right of the Republican Party is worried about the IRS auditing middle-income families?

Lower-income folks are not going to bring about a balanced budget — remember, they’re supposedly the “takers” who have nothing to contribute.

Meanwhile, the underfunded IRS can’t effectively go after the ultra-rich who are forever stretching loopholes and buying politicians.

If the IRS has to do more with less, I believe it could and should concentrate on cutting the fat and leave the lean pickings alone for a while.

Denys Arcuri, Indio

To the editor: Soon members of Congress will finally be forced to show whether party or country is more important to them by voting for or against raising the debt ceiling.

This attempt by extremist Republicans to damage President Biden’s reelection chances by destroying our economy had to be answered by negotiating with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield). Foiling the far-right’s plan may cost McCarthy his speakership.

Damage from this brinkmanship has been done, but hopefully there are enough people in Congress who will vote to stop the madness.

Fiona Carroll, Mission Viejo