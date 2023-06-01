Letters to the Editor: A Pride Night, a Christian Day — how about just playing ball at Dodger Stadium?

To the editor: I don’t have an ounce of prejudice toward a person’s sexual orientation, genealogy, religion or anything else about them. (“Dodgers announce ‘Christian Faith and Family Day’ following Pride Night fallout,” May 27)

However, I don’t pay to go to Dodger games or other sporting events to be entertained by people promoting their groups. I go to the games to be entertained by the game and escape reality for a couple of hours.

I think the majority of people feel the same way.

Jerry Marcil, Palos Verdes Estates

To the editor: Once again, Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has shown himself to be a man of integrity, dignity and all-around high value character.

Real Christians don’t judge others. Rather, they have compassion toward them.

I’m a longtime Dodger fan, and Kershaw has given me another reason why he is one of my all-time favorites. I hope he stays with the team for his entire career and serves in its front office for decades to come.

Robert Gardner, Oregon City, Ore.

To the editor: While reading about Kershaw’s idea about a Christian Faith and Family Day, I started thinking about following that with a Jewish Faith Day which could be followed by a Muslim Faith Day.

The Dodgers could finish their Faith Days by having a Non-Believers Faith Day, which according to various reports has become the fastest growing group of all.

Or, they could simply play baseball, sell hot dogs and let everyone relax and watch a baseball game.

Gary Langer, Northridge

To the editor: I want to express my disappointment in The Times’ tacit support of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. (“The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence do great work. Some readers say they still cross a line,” letters, May 27)

A core identifying aspect of the Sisters is their appropriation of Catholic appearance, symbols and motifs in a mocking manner. I don’t believe any reputable organization should support a group that appropriates the culture of another group.

As a society, should we accept this kind of behavior? Should we allow one group to define its identity at the expense of another? Should queer individuals resort to mocking to reinforce their identity? Should we tolerate a Catholic group that defines its identity by mocking queer people?

When The Times publishes articles supporting the Sisters, it endorses one group’s right to define itself through negative portrayals of another group. It is setting a dangerous precedent.

Cultural appropriation should not be tolerated, especially when done without the consent of the group being unfairly represented.

Edward Kim, Irvine