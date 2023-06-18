Letters to the Editor: How is fraudulently busing migrants from Texas to L.A. not kidnapping?

Blankets are brought to St. Anthony’s Croatian Catholic Church, where migrants bused from Texas to Los Angeles were being cared for Wednesday.

To the editor: The fraudulent transportation of migrants to states outside Florida and Texas is a crime. It is the crime of kidnapping. (“L.A. organizers support busing migrants, just not the way Texas Gov. Abbott wants,” June 15)

Section 207(d) of the California Penal Code provides that if a person is taken in another state by fraud and transported to California, the person who committed that fraud is guilty of the crime of kidnapping.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott are telling migrants they are going to a place that will provide housing, food, shelter and jobs. These statements are fraudulent.

This is such inhumanity and criminal conduct that these people deserve to be prosecuted.

Lawrence Silver, Marina del Rey

To the editor: Our city and our state are sanctuaries for the poor folks of the world, even when we do not or cannot take care of our own. We are a democratic state and appear to support what our president is doing.

Common sense and a devotion to duty should make our leaders accept without complaining the buses of migrants arriving here. They should be grateful to border areas that have been shouldering our national responsibilities for years.

The public here provides taxpayers dollars. Community organizations and businesses donate their time and resources and offer solace to those less fortunate.

Los Angeles is a city known worldwide for its sunny skies and welcoming atmosphere. Let us work to keep it that way. We can do this job.

Jean Solomon, Los Angeles